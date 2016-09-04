Drink-driver crashed car

A drink-driver from Castletown has been given a suspended sentence and been banned from driving for six years.

Carl Andrew Wilson, of Orry Place, was spoken to by police after an accident on Richmond Hill near Douglas on April 23.

A breath test taken by Wilson recorded 96 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres – the legal limit is 35.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks custody suspended for two years and also ordered to pay £665 costs.

At the scene of the accident Wilson initially said it was a friend who was driving and that he had been the passenger, before admitting that he had been driving himself.

Defending Wilson in court, advocate Steve Wood said: ‘The aggravating factors are that there was an accident, this is the second similar offence in 10 years and the reading was high.

‘Time was taken as the defence wished to seek a doctor’s report over Mr Wilson’s fitness to plead.

‘Reading the probation report one can see there were good grounds to have concerns. But once the doctor had given his views he pleaded guilty quickly once the green light was given.

‘He suffers from agoraphobia and has intense feelings of anxiety when he is required to be in a location he doesn’t feel comfortable in, such as court.

‘At the time of the incident he made certain comments but he was not under caution.

‘When he was later arrested it was after a period of detention and after seeing a doctor and getting his medication.

‘He does suffer, so I would ask you not to read too much into his comments at the side of the road.

‘He has admitted responsibility and his guilt.

‘Mr Wilson suffers from certain difficulties in terms of his mental health, though he is fit to plead.

‘He has suffered sleepless nights. He knows you can impose immediate custody and that has caused him deep anxiety.

‘He looks after his mother and her daily living requirements would need consideration if he is sent to prison.

‘Unfortunately this is his second similar offence in a 10-year period so he is looking at a considerable disqualification.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘You made a comment at the scene that your mate was driving and you were a passenger but I accept your shame is genuine and give you credit for your guilty plea.’

‘You previously served 42 days custody and attended a drink-drive rehabilitation course but it doesn’t seem to have worked.

‘But I note the impact of custody is likely to be great and there are just grounds to justify suspending the sentence.’

