Drink-driver jailed for the third time

A 60-year-old drink-driver from Baldrine was this week jailed for eight weeks after his fourth conviction for similar offences.

James Noel Moroney, of Ballamenagh Road, was also banned from driving for five years, must retake his test and go on a drink-drive rehabilitation course for a third time.

Moroney was previously convicted in 1991, 1999 and 2004 of similar offences, twice serving a prison sentence.

On his last court appearance in 2004 he jailed or 60 days and banned from driving for five years.

On November 28 last year Moroney was stopped by police. His teenage son was also in the car.

A breath test recorded 72 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35.

A probation report recommended a community service penalty but Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes was not so sympathetic.

Mrs Hughes said while passing sentence: ‘On two occasions you have attended an alcohol rehabilitation course.

‘Notwithstanding attending you have chosen to drive again while two times over the limit and with your son in the car. There were clearly alternative arrangements you could have made. Clearly you were too intoxicated to drive and it was a considerable distance you drove.

‘It is not correct to say this is out of character. I have to question whether you are genuinely remorseful.

‘You chose to drive after two rehabilitation courses and two periods of custody.

‘I consider this too serious to be dealt with by way of a community service order.’

The court heard how Moroney had been in Douglas town centre before collecting his son when he met an old friend and went for a drink with him.

It was also said that he had been drinking the night before, celebrating his wedding anniversary.

Defending Moroney in court his advocate Jim Travers handed in a number of references praising Moroney, and said: ‘I would submit it is a moderate reading, a fraction over twice the legal limit. He has been offence-free for 13 and a half years.

‘He made the mistake of having a drink with a friend he spotted in the town centre.

‘He was killing time before collecting his son.

‘He didn’t feel impaired when he set out. He highly regrets putting his son and others at risk through his behaviour.

‘His remorse is emphasised in the probation report despite the fact we have a repeated offence. He has vowed never to drive again.’

The advocate went on to say that Moroney had an impressive background in geology and engineering, gaining a Master’s degree in 1993.

The court heard that since he had retired Moroney had turned his hand to stained glass work after taking a course in the UK, but recently had to give that up after injuring his fingers.

‘Perhaps if he had other things to do he might not have had the opportunity to kill time in Douglas before collecting his son from a school club down south,’ continued Mr Travers.

‘He is a skilled artisan, his current injury would not hamper community service and he is in a position to meet any financial penalty should that be considered.

‘His appearance here today ends his life as a driver. He will post no future threat.’