Drink-driver struck pavement and pillar

A 39-year-old Douglas drink-driver has been sentenced to 160 hours community service and banned from driving for four years.

Andrew David Howard, of Spectrum Apartments, failed a breath test with a reading of 96 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres – the legal limit is 35.

A witness described his driving as ‘all over the road’ and said that he had ‘riccocheted’ off the kerb by Kewaigue School.

On December 2, police intercepted Howard in his Toyota Yaris on Central Promenade, near his home at Spectrum Apartments, where it came to an abrupt halt, hitting a traffic cone in the process.

Turning into the flats’ car parking area, Howard then missed the entrance, slamming into a concrete pillar at the left hand side of the gap.

Opening the car door, he greeted police by saying: ‘Yes, I’m drunk.’

Defending Howard in court his advocate Darren Taubitz said: ‘My client has little recollection of the incident. There is a sequence of events leading up to the incident that affected his state of mind. He was signed off work in November. That’s when things started to go wrong.’

Mr Taubitz went on to say that Howard had been undergoing medical tests which meant that he had been extremely worried.

‘Unfortunately his relationship with his partner broke down too,’ continued the advocate.

‘On the night of the incident he had gone out on a local club event. He had been ribbed by certain members of the club.

‘He was upset by comments and chose to leave the venue. He headed to a flat in Port St Mary where he was staying for the night.

‘But he made the foolish decision to drive home. There was no-one else in the vehicle. He hit a pillar when he arrived home.

‘Mr Howard has not had a drink since the incident and has taken steps to resolve issues. He has resigned from his job and is working his notice to save his employer embarrassment.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘Your manner of driving was described as being ‘all over the road’, at one point you hit a kerb and a pillar in the car park. There were grave risks of you colliding with something else.

‘According to reports you had no recollection of what led you to drive. You intended to stay in Port St Mary but made the foolish decision to drive. Fortunately no-one was injured.’