Drink-driver told friend he was getting a taxi to get keys

A 25-year-old care worker from Port Soderick has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years after admitting drink-driving.

Aaron Bellis, of Old Castletown Road, failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres - the legal limit is 35.

Bellis pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

A second charge of burglary was withdrawn.

The court heard how, on August 29 at around 2am, Bellis went into Pizza King on Queens Promenade in Douglas.

The owner said that she had known him for almost 20 years and that he had, at times in the past, worked there.

It was said that Bellis was clearly intoxicated and that he vomited in the staff toilets.

The woman took Bellis’ car keys off him and ordered him a taxi before going upstairs.

It was said that Bellis then went upstairs and told her that his taxi had arrived, so he was given back his car keys.

However, later that night two witnesses said that they found Bellis sat in his car at Marine Drive.

The witnesses said that they took Bellis’ car keys from him and he got out of the car and became aggressive.

Police were called and Bellis was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

During a police interview Bellis admitted that he had been driving.

Defending Bellis in court, advocate Deborah Myerscough handed in two letters of reference on behalf of her client.

Ms Myerscough told the court that Bellis only had one caution previously and asked that he be given credit for his guilty plea and co-operation with the police.

She said: ‘It was out of character. My client had been experiencing some difficult personal circumstances but he accepts that is no excuse and he is sorry for his behaviour. He understands he is facing a ban today. He works shifts as a care worker seven days a week all over the island.

‘So the loss of his licence is going to have a very significant effect indeed. His remorse is genuine and he wants to apologise to the court and police officers involved.

‘He accepts this is nothing but his own fault but he does only have one previous caution.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘While you were abusive to the two men at the scene you were co-operative with the police when they arrived and at police headquarters. You have lost your good character through this. It is made more serious by the fact that you tricked a friend who took the keys away from you and betrayed the trust she put in you.’

