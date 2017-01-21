Drink driver was going home to let dog out

Police on a late-night patrol were shocked to find a car heading straight towards them as they drove towards Douglas.

A court heard police found themselves on an apparent collision course as they approached Quarterbridge roundabout from the New Casteltown Road.

Michael Jelski, for the prosecution, said the other car was in the wrong carriageway, heading south towards Castletown.

‘Police had to move well into the near-side to avoid the car as it passed, swerving across the road,’ he said.

Police spun round and pursued the car, stopping it by Harcroft Meadows.

The driver, 30-year-old Anee Du Toit, of Abbot’s Way in Ballasalla, turned out to be well over double the drink drive limit, producing a breathalyser test reading of 84. The legal driving limit is 35.

She admitted drink driving after the incident which happened at 1.40am on January 8.

The court heard she was of previous good character with no convictions. Her advocate Jim Travers handed in two character references.

‘She made a foolish decision while in drink to return to the family home to attend to the family dog as her parents were away,’ he told the court.

Referring to the reading as ‘in the middle bracket’, he added: ‘It was a one-off error of judgement by an intelligent professional lady, who unfortunately loses her good character on the way.

‘She is very remorseful and the references speak volumes about her true character.’

He asked the court to stick to the minimum period of disqualification.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted that at more than double the drink drive limit, the reading was ‘relatively high’.

‘It was a considerable amount to drink before deciding to drive to Ballasalla and it’s a good job you were stopped. A collision could well have occurred had you continued, given the standard of your driving,’ she said.

Acknowledging the defendant’s excellent character references, she added: ‘It never ceases to amaze me that people in such a position risk everything by driving in such circumstances.’

She was fined £1,000 with £125 costs. She was banned from driving for three years – the minimum for that level of reading. She must also pass an extended driving test and complete a drink drivers’ alcohol awareness course.