Drink-driver weeps as she is jailed

A 46-year-old Baldrine woman has been jailed for eight weeks for drink-driving and being drunk and incapable.

Angela Julie Maddrell, of Main Road, wept as she was led away to begin her sentence and was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Maddrell pleaded guilty to being drunk and incapable but pleaded not guilty to the drink-driving charge and was convicted after a trial.

The court heard how Maddrell failed a breathalyser test on October 22 last year with a reading of 112, the legal limit being 35.

She had claimed that the drinking had taken place after she had been driving.

In a second incident the court heard how, on June 21, Maddrell boarded a bus at Lord Street in Douglas heading for Ramsey and sat in a disabled seat.

She intended to get off at Baldrine but fell asleep and ended up still being on the bus when it arrived in Ramsey.

The driver tried to rouse her but could not wake her up. She was said to be smelling strongly of alcohol so police were called and tried to wake her by shaking her arms and pinching her ears.

Despite this she could still not be woken so an ambulance was called as there were concerns for her health.

Paramedics took her to Noble’s Hospital where she spent the night.

Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said: ‘It is no exaggeration Ms Maddrell finds herself at the lowest point in her life. She has issues with alcohol.

‘She has felt great shame in response to this drinking, there has been an element of secretiveness in it.

‘She is devastated to face a further charge. She is no longer going to be able to drive as the minimum ban is five years.

‘She drove only a short distance. Witnesses didn’t say she was drunk. She is in a very critical state of health at the moment, unless she can change things her life expectancy is short.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘The most aggravating factor is the level of reading, 112.

‘You are co-operating with the Drug and Alcohol Team but you continue to binge drink. I am not satisfied there are grounds to suspend the sentence.

‘I hope it gives you an opportunity to draw a firm line under the difficulties you have with alcohol.’

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best