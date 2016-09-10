Drink-driving biker fined £1,000 and banned for three years

A 56-year-old drink-driver has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for three years.

Brendan James Clague, of Ballachrink Drive, was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125 and medical costs of £94.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how, on August 30 at 6.19pm, police responded to a report of an accident involving one vehicle at the Creg-ny-Baa back road in Onchan.

When officers arrived at the scene a witness said they had seen Clague riding his moped but weaving until he fell off.

Police spoke to Clague who had waited at the scene and described him as being ‘clearly intoxicated’.

He failed a subsequent roadside breathalyser test and was arrested, making no reply after caution.

At police headquarters Clague took a further test which resulted in a reading of 92 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres - the legal limit is 35.

During a police interview Clague admitted that he had been drinking, saying that he had drunk two glasses of wine at home.

Defending Clague in court advocate Louise Cooil said: ‘My client has held his hands up and been quite honest with the police.

‘He would say he did not fall off the bike, the moped decreased in power when turning the corner and he put his foot down to steady himself.

‘Mr Clague had been out the night before until the early hours and hadn’t realised how the build-up of alcohol would affect him.’

Ms Cooil went on to say how Clague suffered from ‘low mood’ and cared for his 93-year-old father.

‘He had a glass of wine with his dad, then another glass later in the afternoon. He went out in the evening not thinking about the build-up,’ said the advocate.

‘It was not a case of drinking and going straight out. He was on the way to the Creg-ny-Baa to watch the bikes.

‘This incident will have a significant effect on him and his father. He had purchased the moped to go out with is father on his motorised vehicle.

‘Now they will have to get taxis. The penalties will run much further than the court will impose.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes gave Clague credit for co-operating with police and waiting at the scene.

However, Mrs Hughes said: ‘This was committed during the Manx Grand Prix period when lots of bikes are here, all the more reason everyone should be more careful. It was an extremely high reading, approaching three times the limit, well over two times.’

Clague will have to retake his test at the end of his three year ban and also attend a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

