Driver, 76, fined after breaking biker’s leg in collision

A 76-year-old Douglas woman has been fined £750 with £50 costs after admitting hitting a biker in her car

Hazel Joyce Bain, of Lord Street, was waiting for a gap to turn right at the junction of Woodbourne Road and Ballaquayle Road in Douglas on February 12, but failed to see the red Honda CG125 as it headed up the road towards her from the Broadway direction.

She told the police she felt something hit her car but did not realise exactly what had happened until she got out. She admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

The rider suffered a broken leg but prosecutor Michael Jelski confirmed that he was no longer receiving treatment and had returned to his full-time job as a stable hand since the accident.

Defending Bain in court, advocate Peter Russell said: ‘The facts are accepted, it is not complicated. It is a well-known piece of road. At the time the traffic was heavy.

‘Ms Bain was travelling down Ballaquayle Road with traffic coming from Broadway passing.

‘She wanted to turn onto Woodbourne Road but turned into the path of the motorcycle. We can only surmise why she didn’t see him.

‘It must have been because her sight was blocked by vehicles travelling up the hill.

‘She accepts the duty of responsibility sits with her to make sure the road is clear before making the manoeuvre.’

Mr Russell said that the front right wing of Bain’s car had gone into the rear part of the bike as it went past.

He continued: ‘She has much regret over the injury caused.

‘Obviously there was no intent or pre-meditation.

‘She showed remorse at the scene and that has continued through to today.

‘Ms Bain co-operated with police and entered an early guilty plea. She accepted the blame lies with her.

‘The social enquiry report goes into some health problems which we will not go into in public court.

‘As a result of what happens today, the loss of her licence will mean the care work she has done for 20 years will cease.

‘She needs to travel island-wide to visit addresses she can’t reach by bus.

‘This will drastically affect her financial position. She has been to see someone to assist with her finances.

‘She has calculated she will have £20 per week disposable income after all her essentials are paid.’

On advice from the probation service, the court ruled Bain unsuitable for community service but heard some work may be available to her, which would help to pay her fine.

She was banned from driving for a year and must then take an extended driving test before driving again.

