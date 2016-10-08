Driver, 86, fined £250 after cyclist suffers fractured vertabrae

An 86-year-man has received a £250 fine and two-year driving ban for causing serious bodily harm by driving without due care or consideration.

Thomas William Davenport, of Crossag Close in Ballasalla, was also ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how, on October 14 last year, Davenport was driving on the Old Castletown Road in Port Soderick when he hit a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered a fractured vertebrae and was said to be pursuing compensation through a civil court.

Davenport told police at the scene that the sun was in his eyes and he hadn’t seen the cyclist.

But in a police interview he asked that his initial comments be disregarded as he said he had been under pressure and in shock.

He told police the first he knew of the cyclist was when he was on the bonnet of his car.

Davenport said he was driving between 30 and 35mph and that the cyclist must have undertook him before colliding with the passenger-side of the car.

When charged, the 86-year-old said: ‘I’ve told the truth, he hit me from the side.’

Davenport initially pleaded not guilty but shortly before a trial was due he changed his plea to guilty.

Defence advocate Jim Travers said in court: ‘My client had appropriate insurance and a driving licence. He has no driving offences on his record since 1990 and has held his licence since 1946. He previously worked as a HGV driver. I would submit this can be treated as a one-off matter.

‘His initial admission at the scene was valid. An expert report has said that the sun was intense and low lying compromising all drivers’ visibility on the day. There were also other incidents in that area on the day, quite possibly for the same reason.’

Mr Travers went on to say that there was a slight kink in the road which may have led to a diversion in the line taken by the cyclist.

The advocate added: ‘It matters not, a guilty plea has been entered. The sun is the most obvious reason. Mr Davenport has not seen the cyclist and a collision occurred. He is still at a loss to explain exactly what has happened.’

A probation report assessed Davenport as a low-risk of re-offending and did not recommend custody or community service due to Davenport’s age and health concerns.

Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft said: ‘We are satisfied it was a momentary lapse in your driving. However it cannot be denied the cyclist suffered serious injury as a result of your lapse.’

Davenport must also take and pass an extended driving test when his two-year ban finishes before he may drive again.