Driver did double the limit

A driver vented his frustration with TT traffic by accelerating up to Douglas Road Corner in Kirk Michael at double the speed limit, a court was told.
Malcolm Hollick, of Grove Mount, Ramsey, told the court his pent up irritation simply got the better of him as he approached the village at 60mph on June 7. Representing the 65-year-old great-grandfather, Paul Rodgers said his client had driven for 48 years without incident. He added Hollick worked on a large estate and needed his driving licence in order to continue working. Ticking him off, magistrates’ chairman Lisa Horton described the action as ‘extremely dangerous’. He was fined £300 with £50 costs and six points.
