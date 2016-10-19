Driver fails to stop after collision

Police are hunting for the driver of a car who failed to stop following a collision.

The incident occurred between midday and 3.30pm on Monday, October 17 in the area of Fenella Terrace, Peel.

A silver Toyota has sustained substantial damage.

The offending vehicle has left red paint residue.

If you witnessed the collision or have any further information contact Peel police station on 842208.

