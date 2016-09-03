Driver makes one-way TT error

A 44-year-old motorist from Crosby has been fined £500 after driving the wrong way on the Mountain Road during TT.

Solomon Joshua Marais was also banned from driving for six weeks and ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, at 11.15am on May 29, Marais was driving his Toyota Yaris along the Mountain Road from Douglas towards the Creg ny Baa.

He stopped at traffic lights but then drove past two ‘no entry’ signs, through a heavily coned section of the road and proceeded towards Ramsey.

The court heard that the road was closed at the time due to an accident.

Marais was stopped by police at Windy Corner and said: ‘I came to the Creg ny Baa and waited until the light went green. I didn’t suspect there was any one-way system.’

Defending Marais in court on Tuesday, his advocate Deborah Myerscough said: ‘My client was on his way from Douglas to the Wildlife Park. He is not a man who follows local news or listens to the radio or reads the newspaper. He is aware of the TT period but the Mountain is not an area he frequents.

‘He completely forgot it was one-way. After a number of years of it being publicised, it is just an indication that he does not follow the racing.

‘Mr Marais entirely misinterpreted the signage. He thought it was roadworks.

‘This is not used as an excuse but he has been going through a difficult personal time, his mind had been focussed on what was going on with some personal circumstances. That goes some way to explaining why he misinterpreted the signage. He tells me he was completely beside himself and distraught when he understood his error and the consequences.’

Ms Myerscough went on to say that Marais had taken full responsibility for his error and that he had enrolled in an advanced driving course since the incident.

‘It has been a wake up call,’ said the advocate. ‘He relies on his licence to drive to work and visit family.

‘He was of good character until today.’

References were handed in to the court describing Marais as a ‘man of high morals’.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘This was a serious offence being committed during TT when the roads are particularly busy and we all need to take great care. I have seen photos of the road signage and they are very clear. There are two big ‘no entry’ signs. But for whatever reason you didn’t see them.

‘I accept you are someone who normally adheres to the rules. The fact you are taking an advanced driving course speaks highly of you.

‘But it is important people comply with road signs, never more so than during TT and on the Mountain Road.’

