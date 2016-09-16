Driver spotted looking at Pokemon Go phone app in busy street spotted by off-duty policeman

A woman from Onchan has been fined £300 and had her driving licence endorsed with four points for using a mobile phone while driving.
Katie McIntyre Druggan, of Whitebridge Road, was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Druggan, aged 32, did not attend court but sent a postal admission for the offence.
Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, at 6.12pm on July 20, an off-duty policeman spotted Druggan driving up Michael Street in Peel.
He noted that she was looking down to the footwell of the car and was holding a mobile phone in her right hand with her thumb on the screen.
He said that he got close enough to see that Druggan had a ‘Pokemon Go’ application on the phone screen.
The officer said that the area was busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time.
He spoke to Druggan the next day and when quizzed about the incident she said: ‘I had no wifi but I did have my phone in my hand.’
Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said in court: ‘It was clearly not being used for an urgent call or text message.’
