Driver swerved towards couple after a love split

A 35-year-old Douglas man has been fined £600 after he pleaded guilty to an offence of threatening behaviour.

Donald Seamus O’Neill, of Head Road, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on December 11 at 4.30pm, O’Neill was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at the roundabout by the Sea Terminal in Douglas, travelling into Lord Street.

It was said that he then saw his ex-partner with another man and swerved towards them, narrowly missing them.

O’Neill then got out of the van and began being abusive. His ex-girlfriend stood in front of the other man to keep the men apart.

O’Neill was then said to have got back in the van and drove off, but then drove past the couple again.

When quizzed by police he said that he had returned clothes to the woman and had stopped the vehicle to speak to her about that.

He said that he was upset and angry but claimed he was not threatening in any way.

O’Neill said after caution: ‘It’s not true’.

Defending him in court advocate Peter Taylor said that O’Neill and the woman had been in a 14-month relationship but had been going through some serious personal problems.

The advocate said: ‘We hope to deal with the matter today, without reports, and deal with by way of a fine. Mr O’Neill still had the trauma and emotion of what had happened. On that day his partner had left the flat and disappeared. He couldn’t contact her and was concerned where she was. He drove around and saw her with the other man by pure chance and pulled over. Her arm was round the man’s, perhaps just in a friendly manner, but Mr O’Neill put two and two together.

‘The gentleman was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Mr O’Neill should have driven on but he challenged him.

‘Words were exchanged, but it was over in a few short minutes. He was arrested and spent time in custody.

‘He was contacted by her and she wanted to reconcile which they did for a brief time, but things have broken down completely now.’

Mr Taylor went on to say that O’Neill’s employment had been terminated because of the incident.

‘He has lost his livelihood but does have the possibility of work in the next week or so,’ said the advocate.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘You crossed traffic in order to mount the kerb and could have caused injury. But I will deal with this as a one-off.’