Driver thought he had slowed down

A driver has been fined for exceeding the speed limit as he descended the Mountain Road.

Tomasz Lukasik, of Auldyn Meadow Drive in Ramsey was caught out in the notorious police speed trap area at Hillberry on November 19.

On behalf of the prosecution, James Robinson told the court the 46-year-old was travelling at 60mph as he passed from the de-restricted zone into the 40mph limited area.

He said the court had no record of any previous convictions for Lukasik, who admitted the offence. Mr Robinson asked the court for a £50 contribution towards prosecution costs.

Defending him, Paul Rodgers said the defendant had been driving for almost 30 years, had no criminal record and had been in the Isle of Man for 12 years. He said Lukasik had driven several times to and from his native Poland and was currently working hard to support his son at Cambridge University.

‘It’s a familiar route to him and he thought he had slowed down sufficiently,’ he said.

He told the court the defendant had four children to support in total. He was fined £200 with £50 costs and his licence was endorsed with four penalty points.