Drug bust in north of island

Police story

A driver stopped by police and arrested for possession of cannabis last night (Friday) has been further arrested for possession with intent to supply, possession of a class A drug and other related offences after a property was searched in the north of the island.

A police statement said: ‘The Roads Policing Unit will target people who we believe to be using the island’s road network for criminal purposes.’

