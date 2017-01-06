Drug dealer jailed for 18 months

A 21-year-old man from Andreas has been jailed for 18 months after admitting dealing drugs.

Kyle Brian Molyneux, who also goes by the surname Johnson, was sentenced to 10 months’ for possession of cannabis with intent to supply and four months’ for possession of cocaine, to run concurrently.

Molyneux, of Larivane Estate, was also resentenced to eight months, to run consecutively, for assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He was originally sentenced to a community service order for that offence but after breaching it three times, probation services had deemed the order ‘unworkable’.

