Drug offender faces £21k tax bill after police probe finances

A fisherman from Andreas is set to face a £21,000 bill after an investigation into drugs offences revealed he’d never filed a tax return.

Daniel Justin Kepple Woodbridge, aged 23, of Larivane Meadows, admitted possessing cannabis and the proceeds of crime and was sentenced to four months custody, suspended for a year.

Prosecutor James Robinson told the Court of General Gaol Delivery how, on June 10 at 9.35pm, police executed a search warrant at a house in Marathon Road, Douglas, where Woodbridge was living at the time.

No one was present but the search uncovered 32.3 grams of cannabis bush in a bag on the living room table, scales and snap bags.

Cash totalling £3,445 was also found in a jacket pocket in the laundry basket and in a bag with an iPad.

More cash was found in a car linked to Woodbridge.

Woodbridge was located at his mother’s house and arrested on suspicion of money laundering and drug dealing.

In a police interview Woodbridge gave no comment but handed in a prepared statement saying the cannabis was for his own personal use. He said that he used the scales found at his house to split the drug up into small bags, so it was easier to carry it around with him.

Woodbridge said that he used about 5 grams a day. He was asked to sign forms authorising access to his financial records, but refused.

An analysis of the iPad found a large number of messages which appeared to relate to drug dealing.

It was noted that the case was only committed to the higher court because of a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act which can only be made at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

Defending Woodbridge in court advocate David Reynolds handed in letters of reference praising his client and commenting on how hardworking he was.

The advocate said: ‘He did fail to sign the disclosure forms but that has since been provided.

‘Due to not having filed any tax returns it is believed he owes £21,000 to the tax man.

‘He has been liaising with tax officials and they are happy that is being sorted out.

‘He also has other debts with Manx Telecom and Sure but is doing his utmost to pay them.

‘Unfortunately he was involved in an accident when he got his arm caught in a winch on a fishing boat. He was on significant medication, then found himself self-medicating. Cannabis became a regular part of his lifestyle. But he is back in employment, getting off cannabis and mending bridges with his family.’

Deemster Alastair Montgomerie said: ‘You have a supportive family and every prospect of an offence-free and bright future.

‘I feel it behoves me to give you that opportunity. Make sure you take it because it won’t come again. I don’t expect to see you here again.’