Drug search man ran away from the police

A 26-year-old Douglas man has been fined £700 after running away from police after they stopped him for a drug search.

Phillip Daniel Canning, of Clarence Terrace, whose previous record was described in court as ‘appalling’, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on January 3 at 5.15pm, a police detective sergeant noticed a Ford Fiesta parked on the forecourt at Corkill’s Garage in Onchan.

There was said to be a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car when the officer approached it and identified himself.

Canning was in the car with a woman passenger at the time but they had been on the forecourt using the cash machine.

Both made a run for it as they were approached, with Canning heading off towards Onchan.

The car was searched and on the ground outside it, a small bag containing three grams of cannabis was found, said to have a street value of £60.

Canning was located and arrested on Strathallan Road and said to police: ‘Yeah yeah, Corkill’s Garage, I know.’

In a police interview he admitted the cannabis was his, saying it was for his own personal use. He claimed that he had not known the man who approached him was a police officer.

Defending Canning in court advocate Kate Alexander asked for sentencing to take place immediately without any probation report being compiled.

She also handed in a letter written by Canning to the court and asked that the offence be dealt with by way of a financial penalty.

Ms Alexander said: ‘The circumstances are admitted. He admits he was stopped and doesn’t deny the officer identified himself but he didn’t realise it was the police and he became alarmed and left the scene.

‘The cannabis was for personal use, there was no intent to supply. We acknowledge his record is appalling. But he has been offence-free for five years, apart from some driving matters. He is embarrassed to be back in court after a long period of good behaviour. We acknowledge it’s an aggravating fact that he ran away but he deeply regrets this. He is working as a delivery driver.’

Both prosecution and defence advocates agreed that the case was suitable for summary court.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes gave Canning credit for his early guilty plea entered at the first opportunity and said: ‘You did co-operate once you had been detained and admitted the offence to police.

‘If you had stayed where you were you’d be facing a lighter penalty.

‘I sentence you on the basis that the drugs were for your own use.

‘You do have a poor record but you have been offence-free for five years and obtain full-time employment.’

Canning was fined £350 for possessing cannabis and £350 for obstructing a drugs search.