Drugs delivery was hidden in DVD boxes

A would-be drug dealer was unmasked when his special delivery was intercepted at the Douglas sorting office.

Paul James Galbraith, who celebrated his 21st birthday this week,was the intended recipient for more than £3,000 worth of cannabis, packed in DVD boxes and addressed to his home at Clifton Terrace in Douglas.

For the prosecution, Hazel Carroon said when the two packages arrived at the main sorting office on January 28, staff were suspicious and called out the police.

The parcels were addressed to Mr J Burrows, but bore Galbraith’s address. One contained 80 grammes of cannabis worth £1,600 and the other 78.7 grammes worth £1,574.

Miss Carroon told the court early the following morning police executed a warrant at Clifton Terrace and carried out a search of Galbraith’s home. This revealed a further 1.9 grammes of cannabis resin, worth just over £10, as well as drugs paraphernalia, including digital scales. A mobile phone and a laptop computer were also seized in the raid.

The court was told various messages contained in the mobile phone implied the defendannt was involved in the supply of drugs. In addition, the computer showed evidence of research into Bitcoins that can be used as a hard-to-trace payment method. The computer also contained software allowing the user to access the internet anonymously.

The defendant was arrested and initially offered no comment during police interrogation. Subsequently he claimed ignorance about the package but accepted the address on it was his.

At an earlier court appearance, Galbraith had denied being concerned in bringing the drugs to the Isle of Man and attempting to possess them with intent to supply. However he changed his plea to guilty at his latest court appearance.

In the light of the guilty pleas no evidence was offered by the prosecution on a charge of possession with intent to supply in April this year, or on possession of cannabis resin on January 29. Both charges were withdrawn by the court.

The prosecution also offered no evidence on two further charges of producing a drug and possessing it with intent to supply on January 27.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed to adjourn the case for preparation of a pre-sentence report. She told Galbraith all sentencing options would remain open and he was to return to court on December 6. In the meantime he is bailed.

An application from the defendant’s advocate, Stephen Wood, to vary the conditions of a curfew was rejected, but Mrs Hughes told him she would reconsider should he succeed in finding employment and it prove to be necessary. He was told to contact probation and co-operate with making the report.