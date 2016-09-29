Drunk bus passenger had knife

A drunk man who caused alarm among fellow bus passengers then fell asleep is now starting a custodial sentence courtesy of Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

David Samuel Anderson was finally sentenced, two days late, having arrived at court too drunk to be sentenced at the scheduled time.

Passing sentence on the 35-year-old, formerly of Belmont Terrace in Douglas, Mrs Hughes said: ‘He’s remorseful now he’s sober but he did attend court drunk on Tuesday.’

Anderson admitted possessing a lock knife, breaching a community service order and also breaching a nine-month licensing act ban prohibiting him from entering on-licensed premises.

Defending him, advocate Ian Kermode said Anderson was carrying the knife quite openly on his belt. There was nothing sinister in the episode, it was simply a work knife.

He said the alcohol ban was due to expire in November but could easily be extended for a further period.

‘Alcohol has been his nemesis but he does now have an offer of work,’ he told the court.

Mr Kermode said Anderson had not sought help for his alcohol habit for 13 years but had now started attending sessions with the support service MOTIV 8.

Referring to the knife incident, Mrs Hughes said : ‘You should not have had it with you on the bus when you were intoxicated.’

She noted he had admitted breaching a community service order from a very early stage.

‘The order is no longer possible to continue with. It is ineffective therefore you will be resentenced for the two provoking behaviour offences for which it was made,’ she said.

‘Intoxication is a theme in respect of each and every offence. Possessing a lock knife while on the bus, drunk and causing distress to other passengers, including children, when there was no effective means for them to escape - there’s nothing worse.’

The knife offence was committed after he was sent home from a community service work session because he was too drunk to attend. Since the order was imposed in February, she said he had completed just 22 and a half hours of the 140-hour total.

‘When sober, you are fine, upstanding and hard-working but you change completely when intoxicated, and up to now you’ve shown no inclination to change’ Mrs Hughes said.

The community service order was revoked and he was instead sentenced to 12 weeks’ custody for the two provoking behaviour offences, plus six more weeks for carrying the lock knife. He was banned from licensed premises for a further six months and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the knife.