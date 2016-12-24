Drunk man arrested after promenade chase

Two men ended up being pursued by police and bouncers along Douglas seafront after they were refused entry to a bar.

Roman Pszezolkowski, of Loch Promenade in Douglas, was one of two men who were prevented from going into Jak’s bar on Douglas promenade.

The dispute rapidly descended into chaos as 23-year-old Pszezolkowski and his friend yelled near-incoherent abuse, scuffled and fled the scene, only being arrested after being cornered in a dead-end road.

For the prosecution, Michael Jelski said police were flagged down by doormen at Jak’s as the dispute escalated on October 30, at around 11.40pm.

He said police noted the men’s slurred speech and glazed eyes and deduced they may be drunk. In fact, Mr Jelski said the other man (dealt with separately by the court) was the main problem, refusing to go away, pointing a finger and yelling insults.

He told police he was a ‘professional’ bouncer and should therefore be allowed in the bar. Momentarily he walked away before finding new inspiration, returning swearing.

He refused to provide any personal details to police then told them he would provide only false information.

The defendant was simply incomprehensible, laughing, refusing to listen, interrupting and talking over everyone. He grabbed hold of an arm of one of the police and after being told to let go, advanced again towards Jak’s door staff, yelling abuse. When police removed him he swore at them.Threatened with arrest, he then sprinted away towards Granville Street, pursued by police who only caught up with him when he ran down a lane that was blocked off at the far end. Turning, he squared up to police who doused him in pepper spray and ‘took him to the ground’. At this point, Pszezolkowski’s partner-in-crime appeared, pursued by bouncers, who managed to restrain him while police hand-cuffed him.

He admitted being drunk and disorderly and resisting the police.

Defending Pszezolkowski, Stephen Wood said his client drank one and a half whisky-and-cokes at home before going out and accepted he had been intoxicated. As a Polish speaker, he had not understood the situation or its seriousness.

He denied ‘squaring up’ to police, saying they yelled, ‘Stop’ at him, so he did. before turning round and facing them.

However, having been pepper sprayed, he said he did swear and lash around. Part of the difficulty arose from his failure to understand what was being said to him.

Magistrates’ chairman Julian Ashcroft adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report. The defendant was bailed with a £500 recognisance. He must not leave the Isle of Man without permission, he must live at his home address and co-operate with making the report. He reappears on February 9.