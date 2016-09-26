Drunken graduate resisted arrest

A 22-year-old university graduate has received a suspended sentence after admitting being drunk and capable and resisting arrest.

Rory O’Shea, who previously lived at Belmont Terrace in Douglas but has now moved to Suffolk, also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was sentenced to four months custody, suspended for one year.

O’Shea was arrested on Peel Road in Douglas on July 24 at 12.15am when police saw him falling off the pavement as he was walking.

During the arrest he got angry and had to be handcuffed. O’Shea was said to have used his legs to push against the door of a police van as officers tried to put him in it.

He kicked out during the struggle catching two officers with his legs. At police headquarters his aggression continued as he swore at police.

When interviewed, O’Shea said that he could not remember anything after he left a house party, but accepted responsibility and apologised.

Defending O’Shea in court, advocate Paul Glover said: ‘My client is a young man who has recently graduated from university with a degree. This was completely out of character. He has recently relocated to London to work.

‘He hopes to apply for a teaching course, however, community service or a suspended sentence will jeopardise his eligibility for that.

‘He has learnt a harsh and valuable lesson. He has very little recollection of events. It was essentially lashing out at officers, there was no intentional punching or intent to cause harm.’

Mr Glover said that his client was taking medication for depression at the time of the incident.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘You were unco-operative and incoherent and kicked out at two police officers who had to call for assistance. It is fortunate neither officer suffered injury. Probation describe the amount of alcohol consumed as ‘exceptional’. You described your behaviour as ‘appalling’ and I don’t think anyone in court would disagree with that.’