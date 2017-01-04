Eco-friendly housing plan for the elderly

Plans have been submitted for a housing complex for elderly people in Braddan.

JoJay Limited has applied for approval in principle (16/01402/A) for bungalows, convenience shop with a flat for a full-time warden above and community transport.

The site is the former building contractors yard and offices at BCS, in Peel Road and would be accessed through security gates.

In the planning application it states: ‘Early discussions with Braddan Commissioners concluded that there was much need for senior social housing in the Braddan parish and the principle of community lifestyle accommodation along with the eco/passive principles of the development were much welcomed.

‘From these discussions with Braddan Commissioners a formal offer has been made to them in relation to a turn key purchase of the completed development for senior living public sector housing.

‘This offer would be discussed in further detail subject to a successful planning outcome.’

Up to 25 two-bedroom bungalows are proposed, incorporating the principles of eco/passive construction, built with ‘low carbon footprint materials’ and high levels of insulation.

Solar panels in the covered parking area would generate electricity for the homes.

The homes would be surrounded by communal gardens and landscaped areas, which would be watered using collected surface water.

A community minibus would be provided for residents for pre-arranged trips at the discretion of the warden.

The convenience shop would have separate parking.

It is hoped the scheme will become a blueprint for future developments in the island.

The site is currently zoned for industrial use. JoJay applied for approval for 19 industrial units on the site in 2011. In the planning statement, it says: ‘During the two-year period that it took to obtain planning due to the objections of adjoining residents the construction industry went into serious recession and the demand for the units disappeared.’

It says the change in use of the site would make best use of the land and would enhance the landscape.