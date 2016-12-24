Elderly tuck into Christmas meals thanks to staff at finance sector firm

Dozens of elderly people will tuck into tasty Christmas meals thanks to the generosity of staff at a finance sector company.

Staff at Nedgroup Investments and a donation from Nedbank Private Wealth have paid for 36 hampers for Age Concern Isle of Man.

For the 10th year running, staff either donated from their cupboards at home or bought a few extra bits with their weekly shopping.

Volunteers from Nedbank Private Wealth and Nedgroup Investments gave up their time to make up the hampers

Lynn Kelly, senior training executive at Nedbank Private Wealth, who co-ordinated both the collection of food and the volunteers who wrapped and filled the hampers, said: “This is the tenth year we have provided the Christmas hampers, which are very much appreciated by both the charity and the recipients. The requests for help continue to increase each year with so many literally having to choose between heating and eating this winter.’

Helen Southworth, chief executive of Age Concern Isle of Man, and Steve Dawson, meals on wheels manager, visited Nedgroup Investments to collect the hampers which their volunteers will deliver to the homes of those most in need.

Steve Dawson passed on his thanks to all of the staff for their donation.

He added: ‘You can rest assured that the hampers will be delivered to a number of our service users who I know will really appreciate the generosity of your companies at this special time of the year.’