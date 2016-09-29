Election candidate gets drink-driving fine and ban

An election candidate has been fined £1,000 for drink-driving.

Nigel Dobson, of Ballachrink Drive, Onchan, who is 63, was also banned from driving for five years.

The incident occurred on Groudle Road on September 2.

Dobson stood in Garff in last week’s general election. He got 231 votes, finishing last of the five candidates.

He must retake and pass his test once the ban ends and attend a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

The full story will appear in tomorrow’s Isle of Man Courier.