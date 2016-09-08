Election hustings begin

The first of the hustings for the general election take place tonight.

Voters in Rushen and Arbory, Castletown and Malew have the chance to quiz the candidates at requisition meetings in Castletown and Port St Mary, while candidates in Garff will meet voters in Maughold.

The Rushen constituency election meeting takes place at Port St Mary town hall, starting at about 7.30pm. There are five candidates standing: Leo Cussons, James Hampton, Mark Kemp, Laurence Skelly (defending) and Juan Watterson (defending).

Castletown Civic Centre is the venue for the Arbory Castletown and Malew election meeting. There are seven candidates: Graham Cregeen (currently MHK for Malew and Santon), Steve Crowther, Phil Gawne (currently MHK for Rushen, part of which will be in the new constituency), Richard McAleer, Jason Moorhouse, Carl Parker and Carol Quine.

The Garff requisition takes place in Dhoon Hall at 7pm, chaired by Captain of the Parish of Maughold, Mrs Hazel Lace.

There are five candidates: Andrew Barton, Daphne Caine, Nigel Dobson, Martyn Perkins and Andrew Smith.

Tomorrow night (Friday September 9) voters in the Onchan section of the new look of Garff constituency will quiz the election hopefuls at the Elim Family Centre, Second Avenue, Onchan, from 7.30pm.

Other requisition meetings scheduled are:

Douglas Central: All Saints Hall, Alexander Drive on Tuesday, September 13 at 7.30pm

Arbory Castletown and Malew, Arbory Parish Hall, Ballabeg on Wednesday September 14 at 7.30pm

Ayre and Michael: Andreas Parish Hall, chaired by Mr Edgar Cowin, Captain of the Parish of Ballaugh, on Wednesday September 14 at 7pm.

Douglas North: Willaston Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 14 at 7.30pm

Middle: Marown Primary School on Wednesday September 14 at 7.30pm

Ramsey: Ramsey Grammar School West on Wednesday September 14 at 7.30pm

Ayre and Michael: Sulby Community Centre on Thursday September 15 at 7.30pm

Douglas East: Promenade Methodist Church on Thursday, September 15 at 7.30pm

Garff: Working Mens Institute, Laxey, on Friday 16 September at 7.30pm

Ayre and Michael: Ballaugh Parish Hall on Tuesday September 20 at 7pm

Onchan: Elim Family Centre, Second Avenue, Onchan, on Tuesday September 20 at 7.30pm

Ayre and Michael: Kirk Michael School Sports Hall on Wednesday, September 21 at 7.30pm