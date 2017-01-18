Election problems: ‘To make votes count, we must count votes’

It’s fundamental that we get the election process right if the public are to believe that their votes count.

That was the message from Ayre and Michael election candidate Louis Whitelegg as she gave evidence to a Tynwald select committee which is investigating irregularities that took place at a general election count last September.

Alf and Bella Cannan

It was Mrs Whitelegg who discovered that no fewer than 103 ballots in the constituency had gone uncounted.

She told the committee that while the missing votes did not affect the outcome in Ayre and Michael, where Alfred Cannan and Tim Baker were successfully elected, if it had been repeated in other constituencies the make-up of the House of Keys would look very different.

‘Little did I expect when I stood for election that I would be addressing an investigation into flaws that came along in the election process. We have significant problems in Ayre and Michael with the number of lost votes which for me was a critical error,’ she told the committee.

‘Some have said that the number of votes lost would not have materially affected the outcome, which is true, but there are other areas of the country where it would have affected the outcome.’

Mrs Whitelegg, who came fourth in Ayre and Michael, added: ‘For the public, in order to believe their votes count, we must count those votes.’

She said she did not want to point the finger any individual but it would be a ‘dereliction of duty’ if she did not report fairly and frankly on what had happened.

Mrs Whitelegg described the ‘relaxed’ way the count at the Lezayre Community Hall in Sulby was conducted. At no point were the doors locked so people could just walk in and out. Candidates and their supporters could not see what happening because of the way the tables were set up. She said she wasn’t sworn in and there was no instruction not to use mobile phones.

After the ballot boxes had been opened, the returning officer Simon Cain suggested everybody take a break and leave the room, she said. Mr Cain remained alone save for herself and her husband, fellow candidate Pat Ayres and Alf Cannan’s parents. Pizza that arrived at the start had gone cold by the time of that break.

Committee member David Ashford said he found all this ‘absolutely bizarre’: ‘When a count begins it should continue to completion.’

Mrs Whitelegg said: ‘I didn’t have the experience to question it at the time. It did strike me as incredibly odd.’

Candidates were not informed about the result ahead of it being officially announced outside the hall.

That night Mrs Whitelegg became convinced the votes didn’t add up. She contacted the returning officer the next morning who assured her they were accurate.

The Cabinet Office invited her to make representations to the Attorney General.

She told the committee that she had not wanted to go alone and contacted four advocates’ firms but all had refused to provide a lawyer to accompany her.

Asked why, Mrs Whitelegg said they had not wanted to get involved with the Attorney General and as the returning officer was president of the Law Society it was ‘too close’.

By 7pm that night, an email was sent out to all the candidates in which for the first time it was accepted that there was a problem with the count. The next morning she was contacted by Isle of Man Newspapers.

An investigation by the Attorney General concluded the missing votes were the result of human error. He found that the returning officer had acted unlawfully when he opened the sealed ballot papers to investigate the discrepancy but decided it would not be in the public interest to prosecute him.

Mrs Whitelegg told the committee she believed there should be an independent experienced overseer.

And she also suggested the legislation needed to have more teeth.

The Representation of the People Act should be ‘put in the dustbin and started from scratch,’ she said.

She said the Act did not detail how the rules should be enforced or what the penalties are for errors and omissions.

If you want to force a recount, under the current legislation you have to go through a costly court process, but Mrs Whitelegg said she would agree to have her name put forward to petition the court if that’s what the committee proposed.

Asked whether she supported electronic voting, she replied that it would be a ‘brilliant opportunity to show how democracy can be done’.

Speaking after the hearing, Mrs Whitelegg, who has just returned from a self-funded trip to see Christian Aid and Manx government-funded projects in Zimbabwe, told the Examiner: ‘How can Manx people have any faith or confidence in elections conducted less competently than those in the failed post-colonial states? That question strikes at the heart of the validity of the Manx democratic process.’

A spokesman for the government said there is guidance for the election count procedure at present but the Cabinet Office is open to make ‘further refinements’.