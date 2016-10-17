Elemental exhibition displays artists’ skills

Illustrator Julia Ashby Smyth, stone sculptor Neil Milson and fine artist Elizabeth Cowin have joined forces for an exhibition at the Hodgson Loom Gallery, in Laxey.

It features their interpretations of the theme ‘Elemental’.

Julia Ashby-Smyth at her latest exhibition at the Hodgson Loom Gallery, Laxey Woollen mills, which she co-exhibits with stone artist Neil Milsom & Elizabeth Cowin

Julia has delved into otherworldly realms, bringing forth mythical and magical beings from her ‘Chronicles of Hiraeth’, alongside pieces inspired by Celtic and Viking totemic symbolism, folklore and even the odd nonsense poem.

The highly detailed illustrations have been created mainly in graphite and often on coloured paper.

Neil’s passion for pre-history, archaeology and astronomy and geometry feature strongly in his work.

He said: ‘Blending the subject matter with my own personal interest and working in materials that are truly of the earth, I have created a selection of pieces that attempt to link the elements that surround back through time to our roots, while attempting to capture my own personal feelings while creating them.’

Elizabeth has been inspired by the complex beauty of the natural world around her, ancient myths and symbols.

And she has created large scale canvases and a triptych steeped in folklore and animal spirit.

The exhibition continues until November 5. The gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.