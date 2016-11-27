Elements of Beauty wins competition

Onchan-based Elements of Beauty won the Isle of Man Examiner’s salon of the year competition.

Claire Bowman (bottom left) Louise Jones (bottom right) are the owners of the salon.

They are pictured with Ellie Harrison from Isle of Man Newspapers and the rest of their team after receiving the award.

Twelve salons entered the competition and readers could vote for their winners through voting forms in the newspaper.

Louise and Claire and their team thanked all the customers who voted for them in the competition.