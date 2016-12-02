Ellan Vannin tragedy to be remembered

A memorial service to the 21 crew and 14 passengers of the SS Ellan Vannin, who lost their lives when the ship foundered then sank near the Mersey Bar lightship off the coast of Liverpool on December 3 1909, will be held on tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm at the Ellan Vannin memorial on West Quay, Ramsey, the spot from where the vessel set sail for England.

The service, which marks the 107th anniversary of the loss, is open to everyone and will provide opportunities for wreaths to be laid and the names of all those who died to be read out.

Our picture shows the service to remember the 100th anniversary.

