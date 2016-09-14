Embroidery creations on display at Milntown

The Isle of Man Embroiderers’ Guild will be holding an exhibition inspired by the gardens and landscape of the Milntown Estate.

The ‘Landscapes and Gardens’ display will run from September 14 to October 17 at Milntown cafe in Lezayre.

WInter foliage hydrangeas

It will showcase a range of creations using a vast array of embroidery techniques made by members of the Isle of Man branch.

Members have been visiting Milntown gardens during the year and have been inspired to create pieces of work using a range of traditional techniques such as redwork, casalguidi and goldwork and also contemporary mixed media textile techniques.

The exhibition is one of more than 40 similar exhibitions taking place around the British Isles, which celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of landscape designer Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.

The organisation’s patron Lady Gozney will officially open the exhibition next Wednesday, accompanied by her husband Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney.

Helen Sargeant, fuscia, shadow work

Milntown café is open daily, excluding Tuesdays,from 10am to 5pm

The Embroiderers’ Guild aims to promote and encourage the art of embroidery and welcomes all ages and abilities. For more information visit www.iomeg.blogspot.co.uk