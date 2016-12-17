Enjoy a Christmas craft-a-noon

A Christmas craft session might be the ideal way to address those forgotten cards and decorations before Christmas.

At least that’s what the Manx Blind Welfare Society is hoping when it stages what is being billed as a Christmas Craft-a-noon this Sunday afternoon.

The session, on Sunday December 18 between 1pm and 4pm is a change to make cards and decorations and enjoy some refreshments. There will even be a chance to meet Father Christmas at 2pm.

The society’s social activities officer, Stacey Menton said: ‘We’d like to welcome everyone, young and old, to join our Christmas Craft-a-noon making festive cards and decorations. A handmade card is special to receive, and creating your own decorations can add a really personal touch to Christmas.’

The activities and refreshments are all free but donations to support the society’s work would be welcome. The session is at Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, by Bemahague School. No need to book but call 674727 if you are considering going. www.mbws.org.im.