Enjoy hike before tucking into paella for charity

Enjoy a walk to the Point of Ayre and a paella lunch while raising money for a good cause.

The Diana Princess of Wales Care at Home Trust is challenging walkers to complete the 95-mile Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath, split into a number of stages.

For the fifth leg, it is a 7.5 mile walk from Sartfield along the shore line to the Point of Ayre, where an al fresco lunch of paella will be served at the lighthouse.

The walk will start at midday on Sunday, October 30, and it’s estimated participants will reach the lighthouse between 3pm and 3.30pm.

An easy walk from Eary Cushlin to Niarbyl Cafe kicked off the Raad Ny Foillan Challenge in June.

The second leg ended in Peel with supper at the Creek.

The third hike got as far as Kirk Michael, with lunch at the Mitre.

And the fourth stage headed along the old railway line and then the beach to Sartfield, where participants had lunch at the Guard House Cafe in Jurby.

The Diana Princess of Wales Care at Home Trust, known as Hospice at Home, is an island charity that funds nursing staff to provide respite and palliative care for terminally ill patients in their own homes. It works closely with Hospice Isle of Man.

The charge for the hike is £10 while the paella is £12.50.

If you haven’t already joined the Raad Ny Foillan Challenge, the entry fee is £10 or £500 for corporate teams of five.

Anyone joining the challenge now will be able to make up the missed stages and therefore be eligible for an RNF Challenge Certificate.

Cheques for the walk and paella should be sent to Challento Terri at Annexio Limited, Anglo International House, Level 6, Lord Street, Douglas, IM1 4LN, or settle by bank transfer.