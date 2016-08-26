Ensure bouncy castle safety

The government is giving operators of bouncy castles safety advice after a near-tragedy last year.

Last year a young boy was thrown from a bouncy castle into the sea during Douglas Carnival.

Fortunately it was high tide and Liam Hansen, from Onchan, was rescued by a quick-acting onlooker Johnny Glover who leaped into the water and brought him safely back to dry land.

Health and safety legislation applies to the supply, hire and use of inflatables for commercial purposes – at fetes, fairs and similar.

The DEFA advises event organisers to:

Hire equipment from reputable companies with public liability insurance of at least £2 million.

Ask the hire company to set up the equipment or, if not, observe the instructions in the operating manual.

Check the inflatable has been manufactured to British Standard BS EN 14960 requirements.

Ask for proof that the inflatable has been tested by a competent person if it is more than a year old. Safety testing should be repeated annually.

If an electrical blower is provided, check that it, too, has been inspected at least annually.

Ask the hire company to supervise the inflatable’s use or ensure you are given detailed instructions on how to do this properly.

Ensure there are enough competent people supervising the inflatable’s use at all times.

Ensure users can get on and off the inflatable safely and that there is safety matting at the entrance in case of falls. Provide and maintain additional equipment required eg, crowd barriers, electrical transformers etc.

Ensure the inflatable isn’t used in unsuitable weather, especially high winds. The hire company can measure wind speeds using anemometers.

If defects in the inflatable are identified, cease use until they are rectified.