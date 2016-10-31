Entries close soon in the annual Prayer Book reading contest

Entries close next week for the Diocese of Sodor and Man heat of the annual Cranmer Awards.

The competition, which is run by The Prayer Book Society sees youngsters read or recite a passage of their choice from the 1662 Book of Common Prayer.

It takes place at St George’s Church, in Douglas, on Saturday, November 12, with sections for juniors (under 11 years), intermediates (11 to 14) and seniors (15 to 18).

Entries in the junior section are expected to speak for three minutes while those in the older sections should speak for three to five minutes.

The winners of the intermediate and senior sections will be eligible to take part in the British Isles-wide finals, taking place at The Old Palace, in Worcester on February 25, 2017. For that, passages must be presented from memory.

Chairing the judging panel for the island heat will be Michael Hoy MBE.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday next week (November 1).

Entry forms should be sent to Mrs Gill Qualtrough, Dudley Mount, Douglas Road, Castletown, IM9 1TH or by email to gill.qualtrough@manx.net

Contact Gill on 824303 or 437066.

The Prayer Book Society aims to promote the continued use of the Prayer Book and the worship of the Church of England.