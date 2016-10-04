Entries wanted for Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society’s show

An array of rabbits, pigeons and ducks will be showcased at the annual Manx Bantam Fur and Feather Society’s show.

Around 150 animals and birds of all shapes, sizes, and colours are expected to be entered.

The annual show will take place on Saturday, October 15 at Union Mills Memorial Hall from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a variety of classes for rabbits, guinea-pigs, cats, bantams, pigeons and ducks, as well as pet competitions for children.

Visiting judges from the UK will select the winners, who will receive various silverware.

They will also present special prizes from the Poultry Club of Great Britain, a charity which aims to protect the interests of poultry including chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys.

Snacks and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

In addition, a raffle and prize giving will be held at 3pm.

The closing date for entries in on Friday (October 7). All are welcome.

For further information about the show call Nigel Taylor on 472257 or email sumatrahen@icloud.com