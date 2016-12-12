Event to highlight the amount of support available

An open day is being held tomorrow (Tuesday) to showcase the support that is available for vulnerable individuals and families in the Isle of Man.

Organised by the Prison and Probation Service, the event will provide information, guidance and assistance from a wide range of government agencies and local charities.

People are invited to attend Tromode House between 3pm and 7pm. The building will be signposted from Ballafletcher Road and Johnny Watterson’s Lane, with parking available at the rear of Isle of Man Creamery.

The open day will promote awareness of the many services available in the Island to help people in need, particularly those who find the festive season a stressful time of year.

As well as providing support on matters such as homelessness, loneliness, depression and domestic violence, the event will also offer practical advice on staying safe, maintaining physical and mental wellbeing and preventing crime.

The following organisations will be represented: Prison and Probation Service, Isle of Man Constabulary, St John Ambulance, Victim Support, Samaritans, Children’s Centre, Graih (homeless charity), Mental Wellbeing, Housing Matters, Drug & Alcohol Team, Prison Works, Manx SPCA,

Salvation Army, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, Manx Court Mission and Public Health