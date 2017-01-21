Events held in commemoration of Sophia Morrison

A celebration of the life of Manx cultural ambassador and collector Sophia Morrison took place last weekend.

Many groups came together to hold a series of commemorative events, aimed at representing her many varied interests, and the lasting effect she had on Manx culture and on the island today.

The Manx Museum officially opened an exhibition dedicated to her work in collecting and preserving language, folklore and culture on the Friday evening, the day before the official day of commemoration.

The main programme of events took place on Saturday, January 14, and were organised by the Manx Branch of the Celtic League, the Celtic Congress and Mec Vannin.

There was a wreath-laying at the grave of Sophia Morrison at Peel Cemetery, which was carried out by Thomas Crellin Morrison Frost, the great-nephew of Sophia.

There then followed a lecture on the life of Morrison by Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin and authority on her life and work.

Also, the Leece Museum, in Peel, opened its own exhibition of artefacts and memorabilia from the time of Morrison and the Peel Players. Among the displays there is a copy of a lament to her death, written by her friend and Manx poet ‘Cushag’.

The day was ended with a Manks concert, held at the Peel Centenary Centre. This had added significance as it was the venue where many of the plays written with the help of Morrison were originally performed over 100 years ago, by the theatre group she helped set up, the Peel Players.

‘From the feedback we received, it all went down well,’ said Roy Kennaugh, who was one of the organisers.

‘It was a suitable commemoration for a very important Manx lady.’

A wreath is laid on the grave of Sophia Morrison at Peel cemetery by relative Crellin Frost

A wreath is laid on the grave of Sophia Morrison at Peel cemetery by relative Crellin Frost - pictured Bernard Moffatt (speaking)