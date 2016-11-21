Events planned to support Queen’s Pier restoration

The Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust is celebrating its latest fundraising event and planning more in the run up to Christmas.

Last month, the group held a quiz night at the masonic hall in Ramsey and this raised just over £531. The team thanked everyone who supported it.

The next activities planned take on a seasonally festive theme. On Sunday, December 4, there is to be a Pier Christmas concert at the Methodist centre on Waterloo Road in Ramsey. This starts at 2.30pm. Children from the town’s schools will be providing Christmas songs and music. There will also be a huge Christmas hamper and a children’s hamper, which will both be raffled.

Refreshments will be served and an appearance by Father Christmas himself, bearing gifts, is anticipated.

Admission to this is £3.50 for adults but children will be admitted free of charge.

‘We hope as many people as possible will come along for a festive afternoon and support the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust,’ said a spokesman for the group.

The pier closed to the public in 1991 and its future has been the subject of a number of Tynwald debates. In 2015 retired engineer Tom Durrant launched the current scheme to save the Victorian landmark which, in its heyday was used as a jetty for visiting passenger ships and had a miniature railway running along it. In September, the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust became a registered company and it is also a registered charity.

At the request of the government, a survey has been completed of the pier’s structure. Mr Durrant recently said a report was being written, detailing the survey results.

He said he thought it may be the first time a survey of that type had been carried out on the pier.

He hopes work to restore the first bay of the pier might be able to begin next March.

But that will be dependent on the trust signing a lease for the pier from the government at a peppercorn rent. That can only happen once the government has studied the survey.

The trust initially needs to raise £80,000 to fund restoration of the pier’s first bay.