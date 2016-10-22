Ex-health boss leaves new job in St Helena after 109 days

He lasted less than a year as boss of the Manx NHS.

Now Mark Charters has quit his latest post in the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena after just four and a half months.

He was appointed director of safeguarding for the government of the British Overseas Territory on May 12 this year for what should have been a two-year contract.

But this month, the St Helena Government posted on its Facebook page: ‘As of September 28, 2016, Mark Charters is no longer the director of safeguarding.

‘His responsibilities passed to Paul McGinnety with immediate effect - until a substantive replacement is identified. The process of recruitment will begin shortly.’

Mr Charters was appointed to head up the newly merged Department of Health and Social Care in July 2014.

But in June last year it was announced he had quit as chief executive for personal reasons.

During his short time in the Isle of Man, Mr Charters spearheaded a new strategy of integrated healthcare.

He and then Health Minister - and now Chief Minister - Howard Quayle came in for much criticism when they travelled to New Zealand on a fact-finding mission.

A spokesman for the St Helena Government confirmed: ‘I can confirm that during the recruitment process, as with everyone St Helena Government employs, a full fact check (including references) was completed.

‘I cannot go into the detail of why Mr Charters is leaving as that is confidential between the parties, except to say that the position of director of safeguarding is currently being held by Paul McGinnety until a full time successor is appointed.’

When he took up his post in St Helena, Mr Charters said: ‘When I look back at my career it has been the team, the people, the professional family, that all pull together in the same direction that has been the difference between a good service and a great service. From the most junior to the most senior, we all belong to one team, and I hope to bring that ethos to St Helena.

‘I am so looking forward to meeting and working with everyone who lives on St Helena, to become part of an important team and to build on the good work that has already been done.’

St Helena is famous as the place of Napoleon’s exile. Its lifeline to the rest of the world is RMS St Helena, which takes five days to sail from Cape Town.

Mr Charters has had more than 30 years’ experience of social work in the UK. He has held leadership positions in Oxford, Newbury, Southampton and the London borough of Bexley, including as director of social services and director of children’s services.