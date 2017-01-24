Examiner looks at the Isle of Man’s demographic timebomb

The Isle of Man’s demographic timebomb is the lead story in this week’s Examiner.

As the birth rate falls and the average age of the population rises, who’ll pay the taxes to pay for pensions, the health service and other services in the future?

The trial of the man who accidentally set fire to the Mount Murray hotel ended last week.

A man who uses cannabis for medical purposes appears before a court.

The death of a chef from Douglas last month remains a mystery.

What can be done to improve the island’s loss-making abattoir? Its future is in doubt.

After last week’s announcement that one public sector union could call for industrial action, we talk to the Treasury Minister about the issue.

The lights for roadworks in Foxdale has meant a big bill for Patrick Commissioners - and a big rise in the rates in the parish.

A group of MPs from the UK have been in the Isle of Man to discuss what Brexit might mean for us. We talk to the Chief Minister about it.

We also talk to him about the news that 33 jobs are likely to go at a company based in the freeport.

The latest in our series on new MHKs continues. Paul Speller talks to Garff’s Martyn Perkins.

Our sports coverage includes a story about a threat to motor sport as insurance costs soar.

The Final Whistle supplement includes the best of the weekend sport.

Our letters page includes reaction to our story last week about uncounted votes in the general election.

The paper also has Terry Cringle’s nostalgia pages and column, the social calendar, the green column and lots more.

