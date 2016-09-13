Examiner reveals that the Villa’s manager has been suspended

This week’s Isle of Man Examiner reveals that the manager of the Villa Marina has been suspended as an investigation is carried out.

The full details are in the paper.

One of our reporters has also found out about an astonishing case in which a man was jailed because of a blunder. That’s the lead story in today’s paper.

We were also in court when a man in his seventies was jailed after threatening a lawyer.

On other pages, the paper includes information about a big road scheme that’s set to disrupt the north of the island for months.

After sheep worrying incidents, the National Farmers’ Union tells the Examiner about its concerns.

We also take a look inside the island’s newest primary school, Henry Bloom Noble in Douglas.

Meanwhile, we report that the Manx government has added its voice to the concern about Sellafield after last week’s Panorama programme.

And watch out! The television licence enforcers are coming to the Isle of Man.

After last week’s story about schools being urged to teach pupils O Land of Our Birth, we go onto the streets of Douglas to find out what you think about our national anthem.

Terry Cringle’s two pages of nostalgia includes a photo of the first Lady of Mann, as well as many other glimpses into Manx history.

There is also 12 pages of answers to questions from candidates in the general election.

If you haven’t decided who deserves your votes (or want to see what sort of people might be in the Keys from September 23) it’s a must-read.

With the Final Whistle sports supplement, 10 pages of business news, the social diary and a page of your lively letters, the Examiner is a great read this week.