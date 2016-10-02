Exhibition or work by artist Bruno Cavallec

Artist and illustrator Bruno Cavellec’s new exhibition of painting, printmaking and digital artwork opens at the Isle Gallery, in St John’s, on Sunday.

‘Lifted’ will run at the gallery until October 30.

Bruno has described the exhibition as ‘by far the most diverse show I’ve ever put together’.

A ‘meet the artist’ event is on Sunday from 2pm. His work is held in collections in France, UK, Poland, USA, Canada, Australia and Pakistan.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday, 1pm to 5pm, and Sunday, 2pm to 5pm.