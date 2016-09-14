Experience dinner with a difference in aid of guide dogs

Discover your senses at a dinner with a difference.

Guide Dogs for the Blind Isle of Man will host a unique ‘Dine in the Dark’ dinner at Portofino Restaurant in Douglas.

Diners will be given blindfolds which will give them the chance to experience dining in a different way by being able to focus on the smell, sound, and taste and texture of the food.

Two of three courses will be eaten in the dark under the guidance of the charity’s volunteers. The main course will be a choice of meat or fish.

It will take place on Thursday, October 6, at 7.30pm.

In addition, the charity is holding a wine tasting event on November 18 between 5.45pm and 7.45pm in the boardroom of Callin Wild Advocates in Athol Street.

Richard Solomon, an importer of fine wines in the island, will conduct the tasting and a selection of cheeses will be served. Guests will have the chance to purchase all the wines tasted at the event.

Tickets for Dine in Dark cost £50 per person including wine, and tickets for the wine tasting are priced at £20.

Contact treasurer Amanda Woodward on 480884 for tickets for both events.Places are limited and will be issued on a first come, first served basis.

There are around 600 visually impaired people in the island, eight of whom have guide dogs. It costs approximately £40,000 a year to support the eight guide dogs.