Experts say museum’s giant deer is 14,500 years old

Manx National Heritage has been able to scientifically date the giant deer skeleton, one of the Manx Museum’s most popular exhibits.

The giant deer is a significant and complete artefact that until recently had not been conserved since it was put on display more than 100 years ago.

In 2015, the skeleton was removed from its former display and taken to a conservation facility in the museum complex, where a team from the Manx Museum and the Lancashire Conservation Studios completed the cleaning and conservation of the skeleton.

The work gave conservators a chance to find out more about the life and death of this creature.

Christopher Weeks, MNH objects conservator, said: ‘It was important to make the most of the opportunities that dismantling, cleaning and conserving the deer gave us. We removed three tiny samples of bone for radiocarbon dating by the Oxford University Radiocarbon Accelerator Unit.

‘All three samples provided dates which were statistically consistent with each other and show clearly that the deer died about 14,500 years ago, more than 4,000 years before the earliest evidence of human habitation yet found on the island.

‘We’d now like to know whether the deer was native to the island or crossed land bridges from England or Ireland to get here.

‘It is hoped that tooth samples submitted for DNA sequencing will shed light on this and other mysteries.’

The skeleton is on display at the Manx Museum, open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm. Admission is free.