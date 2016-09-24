Explore island treasures with heritage open days

Manx National Heritage is hosting a selection of free to explore heritage days.

In its seventh year, the programme features 53 different places and tours with a focus on architecture and conservation.

Events are taking place on two weekends; September 30 to October 2 and October 7 to 9.

Organisers Katie King and Suzanne Walker said: ‘We hope you enjoy the weekends as much as we do.

‘We are visiting new places and being inspired by what we have on our doorstep.

‘Come and get involved, and see something new, we look forward to meeting you out and about!’

On Friday, September 30 the Public Records Office is holding tours, focusing on the specific history of the Ballamona Hospital, 10.30am, midday and 2pm. To book email public.records@gov.im

The first Saturday (October 1) includes mining history at the Agneash Methodist Chapel, 10am to 4pm, tours around the Freemason HQ in Douglas 2pm to 5pm, and a meeting with a campanologist in the bell tower at St George’s Church, Douglas, 10am to 4pm.

There will also be tours of the Manx Museum’s social history gallery and a hands on guide to the Manx Folk Life Survey, comprising memories of Manx traditional life compiled from the 1940s to 1980s by the Manx Museum and National Trust, 10.15am and 11.30am. Email heritageopendays@gov.im to book.

Saturday, October 8 opens the curtains to the backstage of the Peel Centenary Centre for the first time. It will be open from 2pm until 5pm.

Douglas Borough Council’s waste services will show you what happens to your kerbside recycling during their hourly tours on Saturdays October 1 and 8. To book email heritageopendays@gov.im

The full programme of events is available from the MNH website.

It’s also available from MNH sites and the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.