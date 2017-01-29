Extended disabled holiday accommodation is on track

Since 2010, the Joey Dunlop Foundation has been enabling people of all ages with a disability to enjoy a holiday in the Isle of Man thanks to its specialist accommodation at Braddan Bridge House.

Now, the number of guests is set to rise as an extension that will increase the number of beds from 12 to 20 is under way and due for completion before the Douglas facility reopens on May 1.

Joey Dunlop Foundation chairman Kevin Quirk said: ‘The misconception is that you have to be an injured motorcyclist to stay but we take all forms of disability and all ages.

‘It allows people to come on holiday that normally wouldn’t be able to.’

Visitors include groups of autistic children, families where one member has a wheelchair and adults who need specialist equipment visiting family and friends in the island for Christmas.

During the summer, Braddan Bridge House enjoys about 95 per cent occupancy.

Unsurprisingly, demand is high during the TT and Festival of Motorcycling.

Along with the guests, Braddan Bridge House works closely with Hospice Isle of Man so patients can watch the races from its balcony overlooking the course.

This year’s TT guests include eight amputees from the Army.

Kevin is keen to increase occupancy of the apartments during the lower season. ‘

‘Our big message is: “Use the place”,’ he said.

‘Our greatest pleasure is seeing the place chocka.’

To help free bed space at Noble’s Hospital over winter the apartments will be offered to the Department of Health.

The building work is due to be finished by the start of April so the charity has one month to fit out the two apartments.

The first floor of the extension is nearly ready for its second fit while the ground floor is being plastered.

The £250,000 project also involves extending the balcony, so visitors will be able to watch racers approach Braddan Bridge from Quarterbridge.

Kevin said the scheme had only been possible thanks to the continued support of a number of businesses and organisations combined with its fundraising efforts.

They include DLP at Snugborough, which donated the kitchens and bathrooms on the original build and are again supporting the charity.

Andy Faragher of A&J Builders is a supporter of the Joey Dunlop Foundation and enjoys his role on the build.

‘Everyone knows about Joey’s mercy missions. He would love it. Love it.’

Visit www.joeydunlop foundation.com