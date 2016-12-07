Facilities for passengers to be ‘relegated’ at station

The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society has spoken of its disappointment after DEFA Minister Geoffrey Boot approved plans to convert Port St Mary railway station and goods shed.

Approval for the buildings to be converted to offices, and in the process, reduce waiting and toilet facilities for railway passengers was granted to Haven Homes at appeal.

The society’s vice-president, Dave Martin, told the Examiner: ‘IoMNHAS greatly regrets that the Minister has over-ruled the decision of the planning committee and the recommendation of the independent inspector.

‘A sympathetic conversion of the station building whilst retaining passenger facilities (as was planned in 2014) would be welcome, and would give new life to the building.

‘Whereas passenger facilities are now going to be relegated to effectively an open bus shelter, and the goods shed will be separated from the station by a sea of parked cars.’

He added: ‘Underlying this is the persistent failure by the Minister’s department to complete the Registration of buildings which they have committed to.

‘This failure has led to the loss of buildings such as Ballaughton Manor and despoliation of others.’

Toilet facilities will be reduced to just one unisex cubicle.

And there will be a smaller, open-fronted waiting area.

A car parking area with 26 spaces will be created.

The station building dates back to 1898 while the goods shed was built in 1901. There, a mezzanine level will be created above the railway track, which will be retained together with the internal platform.

It’s been more than a year since the Department of Infrastructure (now DEFA) announced its intention to enter the two buildings on to the Protected Buildings Register.