Fairtrade sale at the Cooil

A fairtrade sale to mark One World Week will take place between 10am and 6.30pm from Thursday to Saturday at the Cooill Methodist Hall.

Christmas cards, beautiful craft gifts created by artisans in the developing world and fairtrade foods will be on sale. Simple lunches will also be available from 12 to 2pm in aid of charities supporting Ugandan orphans and a HIV/Aids Clinic in Sierra Leone.

The hall is near the entrance to the Ballacottier Business Park at the Cooill crossroads. For further information, contact Margaret Newton on 628995 or 436182.